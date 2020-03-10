10:10 a.m. update: The dense fog advisory for Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Hays and Caldwell counties has ended, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters said visibility has improved to above a quarter-mile.

Tuesday forecast for Austin: A dense fog advisory is in effect for Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Hays and Caldwell counties until 10 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Visibility will be low during the advisory, and forecasters said drivers should slow down, use headlights and leave distance in between vehicles to stay safe.

Once the fog clears out of Central Texas, skies will be mostly cloudy during the day, forecasters said. The high temperature will be around 78 degrees.

The high on March 10 in Austin is normally 71 degrees, according to climate data. The low temperature is normally 50 degrees.

Skies will be mostly cloudy at night with a low temperature near 63 degrees, forecasters said.

Wednesday will be sunny and warm, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 83. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 64.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m. and a high near 83. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 1 a.m., and a low around 62.

Friday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 73. Cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 60.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 74. Cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 62.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 75. Cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 64.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 79.