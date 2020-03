The Williamson County sheriff’s office is responding to a house fire caused by a lightning strike in Cedar Park.

Fire officials and deputies responded to the 1400 block of Old Mill Road, which is northwest of the intersection of U.S. 183 and Texas 45, around 7 a.m.

Old Mill Road is closed from Brighton Bend Lane to Sun Chase Boulevard.

— Williamson County Sheriff's Office (@WilCoSheriffPIO) March 4, 2020