Donald Trump handily beat the other candidates on the Collin County primary ballot Tuesday.
Here is how other national and local candidates, as well as the propositions that were also on the ballot, faired (with 55 of 61 voter centers reporting):
President/Vice President
Bob Ely 95 votes;
Joe Walsh 47 votes;
Donald J. Trump 60,777 votes;
Matthew John Matern 91 votes;
Zoltan G. Istvan 46 votes;
Bill Weld 716 votes;
Roque ‘Rocky’ De La Fuente Guerra 180 votes;
Uncommitted 2,556 votes
County Commissioner Precinct 1
Susan Fletcher - 10,045 /100.00%
County Commissioner, Precinct 3
Steve Terrell 7,378 votes;
Darrell Hale 9,453 votes
Proposition 1
YES 57,547 votes;
NO7,133 votes
Proposition 2
YES 54,744 votes;
NO 9,819 votes
Proposition 3
YES 61,234 votes;
NO 3,143 votes
Proposition 4
YES 60,341 votes
NO4,245 votes
Proposition 5
YES 57,679 votes
NO 6,710 votes
Proposition 6
YES 60,848 votes
NO 3,510 votes
Proposition 7
YES 63,124 votes
NO 1,406
Proposition 8
YES 63,761 votes;
NO 889 votes
Proposition 9
YES 61,385 votes
NO 3,073 votes
Proposition 10
YES 58,670 votes
NO 5,491 vortes