Cross Timbers Family Services (CTFS), a Stephenville nonprofit that is dedicated to providing hope, help and healing to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and other violent crimes, has named Laura Gambino as executive director.

Gambino comes to CTFS as a 20-year resident of Erath County. She is a graduate of Tarleton State University with a bachelor’s degree in education and background in healthcare and law. Laura most recently brings 10 years of leadership experience as Administrator for Community Care Services Hospice.

“I am honored to serve in the area where my family lives and to continue advocating for people who do not always have a voice. I believe this opportunity will combine the skills I have in a new way that will translate into expanding the services we currently offer and help to make CTFS a leading presence in our community,” states Gambino.

“We are thrilled that Laura has joined CTFS in this leadership role,” said CTFS Board President, Kim Leaverton. “With her servant’s heart, extensive leadership experience, and enthusiasm for our mission, we are excited that Laura will guide the future of our agency’s work to enhance safety and justice in our community and serve victims of violent crime.”

Cross Timbers Family Services is a non-profit 501c(3) organization that is funded by state and federal grants, Erath County United Way, and individual and corporate donations. CTFS offers free counseling services, legal services, presentations and education to the community, and assistance with safe shelter for victims of violent crimes. CTFS is located off the square in Stephenville where staff and volunteers maintain a 24-hour hotline: 1-866-934-4357. For more information, visit us at www.ctfshelp.org.