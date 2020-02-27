Bastrop’s plan to nail down a long-term solution for its water supply came into sharp relief on Tuesday when consultants released their $38 million proposal to develop a water well field and treatment plant at XS Ranch.

Since 2018 the city has been pursuing replacing its existing alluvial water wells at the Willow Plant and Bob Bryant Plant with three deeper groundwater wells that pump water from the Simsboro Aquifer.

The city’s seven alluvial water wells, which pump water from shallow water and silt deposits created by the Colorado River, aren’t drought resistant, the city said, and are inefficiently pumping only 51% of their maximum capacity. Additionally, the city determined in 2018 that its peak water demand during the summertime was nearing the city’s maximum water supply. But instead of adding more water wells, the City Council decided to start from square one: to consolidate all its water resources to a centralized location and decommission the Willow and Bob Bryant facilities.

“We figured that we want to be able to treat the water for aesthetics as well, and in the current configuration that we have you can’t do that,” said Acting City Manager Trey Job. “It’s great to have safe water, but we want it to be appealing as well.”

As planned, the proposed water supply system would include three water wells on XS Ranch from which the city is permitted to pump 6.8 million gallons of groundwater per day from the Simsboro Aquifer, an amount that is projected to meet the city’s average daily water needs beyond 2044.

Each of those wells would send about 930 gallons of groundwater per minute to the water treatment plant, located north of the city just west of Texas 95. Water samples taken by consultants show that the raw groundwater contains high levels of iron, manganese and fluoride content, which would not pose a health risk but could stain laundry or plumbing fixtures. The water would be cleaned by the treatment facility using oxidation with chlorine gas and gravity filters, which would dispose of the filtered backwash in the sewer system.

The water would then be sent down a 22,000-foot transmission pipe to the Willow plant, located along Willow Street near Fisherman’s Park. From there the water would enter into the city’s distribution system.

Consultants from Freese and Nichols estimated the project would cost $33.2 million plus up to $5 million for additional professional services, such as project design, construction management and inspections.

“We’re sensitive and understand that this is not a small number,” said Freese and Nichols technical lead David Munn. “We’re continuing to work your staff to identify ways to bring that number down through either value engineering, project phasing or project financing.”

If approved by the City Council, the project’s construction would take between 33 to 36 months to build with a 2020 expected start date and a 2023 expected completion date.

The city has said the project could be paid for through a combination of revenue and certificate of obligation bonds.

Officials said a fourth well could be added in the future if required by water demand due to growth.