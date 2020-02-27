Glen Rose High School hosted its 39th Academic Invitational Meet on Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22. In attendance were 27 schools and approximately 500 students.
Glen Rose students placed in the following events:
Headline
Trinidy McCoy – 2nd
Literary Criticism – 2nd Place Team
Ashlyn Baker, Brian Beeman, Elizabeth Bowles, Zoe Bush
Zoe Bush – 4th
Elizabeth Bowles – 6th
Mathematics
Joel Mendoza – 4th
Editorial Writing
Bailee Boyett – 5th
Prose
Jaqlyn Evans – 2nd
Maritza Rodriguez – 6th
Feature Writing
Mary Young – 1st
Trinidy McCoy – 4th
Science (11th & 12th) – 2nd Place Team
Jenna White, Richard Sanford, Erin Outen
Jenna White – 5th
Science (9th & 10th)
Shruti Bagale – 4th
News Writing
Bailee Boyett – 2nd
Drew Dunson – 3rd
Copy Editing
Joel Mendoza – 1st
Austin Woolard – 4th
Spelling – 1st Place Team
Addelynn Lumpkins – 1st
Ushma Dhakal – 2nd
Amanda Mao – 3rd
Ashlynn Perry – 5th
Accounting – 1st Place Team
Emery Brewer – 2nd
Hazel Hawkins – 4th
Abby Stephenson – 5th
Computer Applications
Abby Payne – 2nd
Calculator
Joel Menodza – 4th
Current Events – 2nd Place Team
Marc Moss, Xhaxany Cuellar, Catherine Ogletree
Marc Moss – 5th
Number Sense (11th & 12th)
Lorenzo Greghi – 4th
Informative Speaking
John Hague – 1st