By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

121 Years Ago

The March 4, 1899 edition of the Van Alstyne Leader included a note from Mayor W.H. Cave informing readers about a new city ordinance preventing the shooting of air guns. The law stated that “any person who shall shoot any air or spring gun of any description in the city of Van Alstyne on or across any alley or other public highways or any other private lot not owned or controlled by him shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction thereof shall be fined not less than one nor more than twenty five dollars.” The law would take effect and be in force “from and after its publication as required by law.”

105 Years Ago

The Van Alstyne School auditorium hosted the March 5, 1915 Boy Scout meeting. Described by The Leader as “one of the most interesting” meetings the Scouts have ever had, the event was open to the public and included a discussion on laws governing the Boy Scout room. Scout Master Sivells read a poem that had been composed by H. M. Benton and published in the paper the previous week. There was then a debate between the Donkey and Eagle Patrols on the subject of whether women should have equal suffrage with men. The Donkeys argued in favor while the Eagles were opposed. Judges John Barron, W.H. Kesler and Dr. J.H. Elliot voted 2-1 in favor of the Eagles. It was the first time that the Donkeys lost a debate.

74 Years Ago

The last week of Feb. 1946 brought the announcement that “Pop” Mottley had sold his filling station business to Kennith Carney. Mottley had run the station for 13 years. Carney was a WWII Navy veteran who lived in the Hackberry Community. He said that the filling station and milk business would be carried on as usual with very little change. He also planned to add fixing flats to the regular service.

50 Years Ago

Van Alstyne was about to become home to “possibly the longest retail facility in North Texas.” Paradise Shop announce they would be hosting a week-long grand opening starting on March 14, 1970. The 100-foot addition at Main and Stephens Streets would feature wearing apparel and footwear for all the family in the latest styles.

25 Years Ago

Graphic artist Marj Estes was recognized for her excellent city logo that was featured in the March 2, 1995 issue. Estes has also designed the Main Street logo. She and her husband, Jim, moved ton Van Alstyne in 1984 and were raising Arabian horses.