Austin police are investigating the suspicious death of a homeless man in South Austin.

Police were called out to the 5900 block of South MoPac around 8:47 a.m. Sunday for a welfare check.

Bino Cardenas, public information officer, said Austin police received information from the Sunset Valley Police Department that someone came into their station saying there was a dead person in the wooded area along MoPac.

Officers arrived to the area, which was the site of a homeless camp, and found one man dead. He had trauma to his body, which is why it is being investigated as a suspicious death, Cardenas said.

The man has not been identified.

Police still are investigating the incident. An official cause of death will be ruled once investigated by the medical examiner.

