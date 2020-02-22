A-J Media

Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting in which a suspect was wounded during a SWAT Team raid early Saturday in Levelland.

On Saturday morning, special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team were attempting to serve a search warrant at a residence in the 800 block of Avenue C in Levelland, according to a DPS news release.

The unnamed suspect resides in the house and was the sole occupant at the time the search warrant was being served.

As LSO SWAT was making entry into the house, officials say the suspect pointed a weapon at one of the SWAT team members.

An LSO SWAT member fired at the suspect, striking and injuring the suspect.

The suspect was treated on scene and taken to the Covenant Hospital in Levelland. No other injuries were reported.

An officer-involved shooting investigation is being conducted by the Texas Rangers.