The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/food-inspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Bomb City Kitchen (Catering), 5120 S. Western St.

Club Rio, 714 N. Fillmore St.

El Giro Mobile #2, 1800 Bell St.

Johnny N. Allen 6th Grade Campus, 700 N. Lincoln St.

Regal UA Amarillo Star 14, 8275 W. Amarillo Blvd.

United Supermarket #532 Gas, 201 N. 23rd St., Canyon.

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a follow-up inspection:

Gooney’s Bar and Grill, 705 S. Polk St.

Sycamore Memory Care, 1511 S. Van Buren St.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/95) American Made Coffee House, 6402 River Road. Tea nozzle dirty. Correct by 02/10. Wares not washed properly. Correct by 02/17.

(A/98) Bomb City Kitchen, 5120 S. Western St. Restroom ceiling tiles need to be smooth, non-absorbent, and easily cleanable; food manager certificate needs to be registered. Correct by 05/13.

(A/92) Brady’s Dairy Queen, 2601 S. Soncy Road. Food debris throughout kitchen; areas of kitchen need to be cleaned and sanitized. Correct by 02/13. Ice chest needs to be repaired or replaced. Correct by 02/20. Ice cream cones left out overnight; food build-up on single use items; single use items must be stored to prevent contamination; trash bins need to be emptied daily. Correct by 05/10.

(B/85) Buckles Lounge, 6800 E. I-40. Equipment food contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch; unlabeled spray bottles stored next to other household chemicals. Correct by 02/14. Certified food manager’s certificate not on site; food handler cards needed; Crockpot must be commercial grade. Correct by 02/21. Single use flatware stored incorrectly; non-food contact surfaces of equipment must be kept clean; rags must not be used in cold hold beverage area; all surfaces must be smooth, durable, easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Correct by 05/11.

(A/90) Carniceria La Popular, 1505 S.E. 3rd Ave. Dirty knives on clean knife holder; can opener holder dirty; no stem thermometer available in make table cooler; no label on two food products not easily identified. COS. Stickers on meat coolers; doors to market area need to be cleaned; gasket bad at large ice machine; decorative items above meat counters must be clean. Correct by 05/12.

(B/84) Cefco #2091, 1600 E. Amarillo Blvd. Need to clean inside ice machine, ice cream box, blower covers in walk-in cooler, sinks, tops of equipment and all cabinets below fountain area. Correct by 02/13. Food containers stored on floor; food prep counter dirty; chemicals stored improperly. To be corrected by 02/16. No certified or registered food manager; no food handler cards. Correct by 02/23.

(A/97) Church’s Chicken #591, 200 E. Amarillo Blvd. Food build-up on vent hood above fryers. Correct by 02/13. Rusted food shelving in walk-in cooler is no longer cleanable and must be replaced. Correct by 02/23.

(A/97) Drug Emporium #230, 4210 S.W. 45th Ave. Ceiling tiles in bathrooms need to be smooth, durable and easily cleanable; covered trash can needed; permit and scorecard need to be posted where visible to consumers. Correct by 05/13.

(A/91) El Giro, 1800 Bell St. Raw eggs sitting out at improper temperature; several food items not date marked; cooked meat debris in hand sink. Correct by 02/23. Frozen food not defrosted properly; raw food stored in non-food grade container. Correct by 05/13.

(A/92) Hampton Inn & Suites, 6901 W. I-40. Milk, eggs and cut fruit in cold holding at improper temperatures; food debris in several shelves and cabinets holding food and utensils. Correct by 02/16. Cooking equipment in kitchen must be commercial. Correct by 02/23.

(A/96) Hero Nutrition, 1911 4th Ave., Canyon. Household refrigerator must be removed; test strips needed. Correct by 02/22.

(A/96) Horace Mann Middle School, 610 N. Buchanan St. Paint peeling from shelves used to store food equipment; make table stained and not smooth, must be resurfaced or removed from kitchen. Correct by 02/23. Insufficient lighting in walk-in cooler and freezer (repeat violation); air intakes and ducts are dirty; splash guard needed at hand sink next to clean dish shelf. Correct by 05/13.

(A/95) JBN Quicki Shop 2, 4809 River Road. Containers holding poisonous or toxic materials must be individually labeled with common name of material. Correct by 02/10. No soap at hand sink. Correct by 02/17.

(B/89) Lin’s Grand Buffet, 8440 W. I-40. Fruit on cold bar at improper temperature; sushi rice PH was not low enough to protect from bacterial contamination; sanitizer too strong. Correct by 02/16. PH logs HACCP plan must be followed. Correct by 02/23.

(A/97) McDonald’s, 3320 S. Coulter St. Hand sink used as dump sink. Correct by 02/20. Wares stacked wet. Correct by 05/10.

(A/90) Moondoggy’s Pizza, 3723 S.W. 58th Ave. Container of garlic requiring refrigeration after opening sitting on prep table. Correct by 02/15. Multiple torn gaskets on cooling units. Correct by 02/22. Wet rag on prep table; wares stacked wet; bulk scoops need handles; bulk foods need to be labeled; mops must be inverted after use to allow for air drying; no registered food manager. Correct by 05/12.

(A/979) Pak A Sak #13, 2708 S.W. 58th Ave. All products in cooler must be covered; ceiling in walk-in cooler in drive-thru area needs to be cleaned; vents in drive-thru area and in store lobby area and light fixtures need to be cleaned. Correct by 05/07.

(A/94) Pho 84, 5713 S.W. 34th Ave. Sanitizer on dish machine not working. COS. All food in walk-in or food used for self service must be covered at all times; walk-in shelves holding hot soup need to be cleaned; Food manager certificate is present but needs to be registered. Correct by 05/07.

(A/93) Pizza Hut, 3404 N.E. 24th Ave. Mops must be inverted after use to allow for air drying. COS. Equipment food contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 02/14. Equipment and utensils shall be designed and constructed to be durable and to retain their characteristic qualities under normal use conditions. Correct by 02/21. Fryer needs to be cleaned more frequently; non-food contact surfaces of equipment must be kept clean. Correct by 05/11.

(A/97) Roaster’s Coffee & Tea Company, 4709 Bell St. Wiping cloth on counter. COS. Multiple torn gaskets. Correct by 02/21.

(A/96) Saltgrass Steakhouse, 8300 W. I-40. Rust build-up inside ice machine; ice scoop stored on top of ice machine covered in dust; outside of ice machine needs to be cleaned and sanitized. Correct by 02/13. Debris found in butter. Correct by 05/10.

(A/98) Six Car Pub & Brewery, 625 S. Polk St. No thermometer in cold hold unit. COS.

(B/80) Super 8, 2103 Lakeview Drive. Food in cooler at improper temperature; gravy from breakfast was added back to bulk container in cooler; chemicals stored with apple juice; scented bleach must not be used. Correct by 02/16. No certified food manager; no food handler cards. Correct by 02/23. Foods not date marked; dishes in hand sink; torn gaskets on cooler. Correct by 02/23,

(A/95) Sushi House, 2630 Wolflin Ave. HACCP plan and records must be available upon request; ware washing machine at improper temperature; tea nozzle dirty. Correct by 02/21. Measuring equipment must be stored so that food and container are not contaminated. Correct by 05/11.

(A/95) Tacos Kalifas, 5815 W. I-40. Food manager certificate needs to be registered; test strips needed. Correct by 02/22. Wood and foam need to be sealed. Correct by 05/12.

(A/97) Taqueria El Comal, 1210 E. Amarillo Blvd. Damaged shelf in walk-in cooler is not cleanable and needs to be replaced. Correct by 02/22. Grease trap lid is not tight fitting and has settled creating a trip hazard. Correct by 06/12.

(A/98) Toot ‘n Totum #55, 5901 Bell St. Need to clean coffee creamer and sugar containers and walk-in cooler fans in beer cooler; food manager certificate needs to be registered; replace freezer in back room with commercial freezer. Correct by 05/07.

(A/98) Toot ‘n Totum #61, 5300 Canyon Drive. Need to clean milk racks, coffee creamer container, ice machine and back of coke area; food manager certificate needs to be registered. Correct by 05/10.

(A/96) United Supermarket #530 Express, 3552 S. Soncy Road. Multiple gaskets torn. Correct by 02/20. Ice machine needs to be cleaned and sanitized; bottom of reach-in cooler by three-compartment sink needs to be cleaned. Correct by 05/10.