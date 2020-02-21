Students from all over Ellis County took their places to compete in the County Spelling Bee on Feb. 6, at the Coleman Performing Arts Center.

First place winners from all Waxahachie ISD elementary campuses and junior high campuses competed, as well as first place winners from campuses in Maypearl, Red Oak, Midlothian, and Life School.

Each campus held their own spelling bee, before sending their first place winner to compete at the county level.

The competition started at 6:30 p.m. and concluded at 8 p.m., with 23 students competing. A winner was announced after 10 rounds.

First place winner was fifth-grader Emma Mungunia from Oliver E. Clift Elementary school in WISD. The runner up was Shalini Asirvadam from Life School in Red Oak.

The championship word was “sharpei,” meaning one of a Chinese breed of large muscular dogs having a distinctive wrinkly skin covered by a fawn to dark brown smooth coat, originally developed as a guard dog.

On March 7, the champion will advance to the Regional Spelling Bee, which will take place at Booker T. Washington High School in Dallas. The Regional Bee will be broadcasted at 1 p.m., on March 22, on WFAA-TV Channel 8.

The top two participants of the Regional Spelling Bee will win a trip to Washington D.C., and compete at the national level.





