In response to overcrowding at Mott Elementary School and Cele Middl School, the Pflugerville school board Thursday night voted 5-1 to approve proposed attendance boundary changes that will take effect next school year.

Following public comment where mostly Bohls Place residents spoke against proposed changes, the board allowed students in that neighborhood to be exempt from the zoning changes in the 2020-21 school year. In addition, the students will have priority over other students if they apply to transfer to another school the following school year.

Trustee Renae Mitchell was the sole vote against the zoning changes. She made a motion to allow the Pegasus program to remain at Mott Elementary School and allow two transfer students to remain at Cele Middle School, which failed to get a second.

"I don’t want to disrupt anything for just two kids," Mitchell said.

Area Executive Director John O’Hare said the Bohls Place students will eventually be rezoned to Park Crest Middle School once new campuses including the district’s 22nd elementary school and seventh middle school open.

"We can move them a year early and give Cele some alleviation or we can wait and move them next year," O’Hare said. "But looking at the big picture, the committee and staff all agreed it’s not going to change from now and when we bring you the boundaries for (Middle School No. 7)."

Trustee Larry Bradley made the motion to adopt the recommendations and allow the exception for Bohls Place students. Before the board voted, he said the board has a responsibility to not put off the difficult decisions involved in changing school attendance zones.

"We know the facts as they are today, so why put it off for another year?" he said. "The parents have a choice this year. Next year they wont have a choice. It’s going to happen."

The approved boundary changes move some students from Mott Elementary to Rowe Lane Elementary, and some students zoned to attend Cele Middle School will attend Park Crest and Dessau middle schools.

Under the plan, the Pegasus and dual language programs will be moved from Mott Elementary to Riojas Elementary, and transfers to Mott Elementary and Cele Middle School will be closed for the 2020-21 school year.

The Pegasus program provides onsite preschool for children of district staff members and those with disabilities.

District staff said the changes reduce the Mott Elementary student body by 312 and reduce future student growth by as many as 285 students. The changes also reduce Cele Middle School’s student body by 103 and reduces future growth by as many as 110 students.

District staff held meetings last month to gather input from parents on the proposed boundary changes and made adjustments before making a recommendation to the board.

"This is a common thing in fast-growth districts, and it’s not a fun thing," said board President Vernagene Mott before voting. "We know even neighboring districts are getting a lot of attention in the same manner because of the fast growth."