25 years ago:

LOS ANGELES - Nicole Brown Simpson’s killer probably attacked her first, then jumped Ronald Goldman and fought him ferociously, a police detective testified Tuesday, citing evidence that included a lack of blood on the bottom of Nicole Simpson’s bare feet.

50 years ago:

Three persons were killed in traffic accidents in Lubbock and near the South Plains towns of Hale Center and Anton Saturday. The fatalities boosted the area toll to 18, identical to the number killed at the same time last year.

75 years ago:

AUSTIN - Although employment dropped in Texas during 1944, payrolls increased, the University of Texas bureau of business research reported today.

100 years ago:

The establishment in Austin of a bureau of the West Texas Chamber of Commerce was decided upon at the quarterly meeting of the Board of Directors of the West Texas Chamber of Commerce here Monday morning.