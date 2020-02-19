There's been talk for years about the need to upgrade a few of the city's key facilities like the Recreation Hall, library and Senior Center.

That talk is now turning into action and the city needs your help deciding what those upgrades might look like.

“The staff has listened to the community's request for updated spaces, and this is the opportunity to define what that means,” said Jen Basham, the city's parks and leisure services director. “We want to make sure we get input on these decisions from the community.”

Residents are invited to weigh in on the discussion by taking part in a survey that can be found on the city's website and accessed through the city's social media platforms. Hard copies of the survey can also be obtained at the Rec Hall, library and Senior Center.

Survey link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TNJW3CV

The survey includes questions about recreation space (what type of gymnasium) and whether citizens would like to see space for arts and crafts, a child watch area, party rooms, computer lab and group fitness classes as well as new programs.

It also asks similar questions for the library and senior center and whether residents would be open to a multipurpose facility that combines all three.

Surveys are due March 15. The city staff will then analyze the surveys and present the findings to the city council for review.

The city will also host monthly Town Hall meetings to discuss facility upgrades.

Those meetings are set for 6 p.m. March 5 at the Rec Hall; 6 p.m. April 2 at the library; and 6 p.m. May 7 at the Senior Center.