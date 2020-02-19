Two people were killed and another was injured late Tuesday in Northeast Austin after a shooting broke out during a break-in, Austin police said.

Investigators determined that three suspects entered an apartment at the Creekside on Parmer Lane complex around 10:30 p.m. and two homeowners inside responded by firing shots at the group, said Austin police Officer Bino Cadenas.

The apartment complex is east of Dessau Road at 5401 East Parmer Lane.

Police began to receive 911 calls around 10:30 p.m. that shots had been fired in the area, Cadenas said. When officers arrived to the complex, they found the suspects had “trauma to their person,” he said.

Two of the suspects were pronounced dead by medics and the third was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening, Cadenas said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Police do not know if the suspects knew the homeowners.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

Officers are on scene of an incident investigating two deceased persons at 5401 E Parmer Ln.



Media: Meet Ofc. Bino Cadenas for a briefing at 1:30 a.m., location will be at the entrance to the apartment complex. pic.twitter.com/o7FAih6Ap4

— Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) February 19, 2020