Police are searching for two men in connection with a shooting late Monday in Northeast Austin that left one woman dead and a man injured.

Officers responded to a parking lot in the 7000 block of Grand Canyon Drive at 10:49 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about shots being fired, police said. The area is just west of Cameron Road off U.S. 290 East.

When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Elvi Vanessa Cervantes-De La Torre and a man with gunshot wounds, police said.

Witnesses told police that eight to 10 men were drinking in the parking lot when a fight broke out between two of the men and Cervantes-De La Torre. Police said the group of men frequently hang out in the parking lot.

Cervantes-De La Torre was not part of the group of men.

After the shooting, the men split into two groups. One group left in a maroon or red pickup truck and the other left in a black sedan.

Cervantes-De La Torre was pronounced dead at the scene and the man, who is believed to be her friend, was taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.

Police are searching for two men suspected in the shooting. One of the suspects is described as being 5-foot-5, in his late 30s or early 40s, with a chunky build and trimmed beard.

He was last seen wearing a yellow construction vest, gray baseball cap and a white and orange striped shirt, police said.

The second suspect is described as being 5-foot-4, in his mid-30s with a mustache and beer belly. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve green shirt, light-colored jeans and a black baseball cap, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. People with information can call detectives at 512-974-8477.

Tipsters can also use the Crime Stoppers app or the Austin PD app. Emails can be sent to homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.

