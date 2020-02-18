Staff report

Carla Smith was appointed interim executive director of the Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce earlier this month.

Smith, who has more than a quarter-century of business management, project and event management experience, most recently served as a member of the chamber’s board of directors.

Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce President Barbie Griffin said Smith “has been committed to our organization with a great attention to detail. Her cooperative and collaborative efforts can be seen largely in part with the success of the 2018 Chamber Fundraiser Golf Tournament, the 2019 Fall Der All and the 2019 Viva Van Alstyne Chamber Awards Banquet.”

“I am thrilled to have this opportunity to partner and serve the members of the Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce,” Smith said, “representing their interests and supporting their businesses.”

Griffin said Smith was “instrumental in our fundraising efforts for the last few years, working with large corporations providing impressive donations which have impacted all of our Chamber fundraising needs.”

The chamber’s board of directors “believes (Smith) is the best professional to fill the shoes of interim executive director and spearhead the necessary services geared for small- to medium-size business members,” Griffin said. “We believe she will be an essential part of the leadership team for our Van Alstyne Chamber, offering a fresh perspective on ways to support and help make our chamber members even more successful.”