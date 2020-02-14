A jury sentenced a 33-year-old man to 27 years in prison on Thursday - a year to the day since he shot his girlfriend in the neck in a Lubbock apartment.

Jurors deliberated for about an hour and 45 minutes before returning to the 140th District Court with their sentence for Courtney Dobbins. They also assessed a $10,000 fine as part of his punishment.

Dobbins was found guilty earlier that day of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The charge is a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison. However, prosecutors used a prior felony conviction to enhance his punishment level to five years to life in prison.

Dobbins, who did not testify during the trial, has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since Feb. 21, 2019. He was arrested on Feb. 14, 2019, a day after Lubbock police responded to a disturbance call in the 6500 block of Sherman Avenue, where they found Dobbins’ girlfriend suffering a gunshot wound on her back. She told officers that night that Dobbins shot her after he arrived and accused her of being unfaithful.

She told officers at the time that Dobbins chased her into the bedroom, punched her, stomped on her multiple times, retrieved a handgun from somewhere in the room and beat her with it, according to an arrest warrant.

She told police Dobbins removed the magazine from the gun and pointed the weapon at her, then pulled the trigger, firing a bullet that struck her in the neck, the warrant states.

The woman said she took her two children to a neighbor and Dobbins left, the warrant states.

However, during the trial, Alexa Hernandez, who had since signed an affidavit of non-prosecution, gave jurors a different account of what happened that night.

She told jurors the gunshot wound on her back was self inflicted. She said she threatened Dobbins with the gun and the two struggled for control of the weapon. However, she kept the gun and at some point shot herself in the back.

During the trial, Hernandez invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Prosecutors called on the surgeon who treated Hernandez at the University Medical Center emergency room. Dr. Catherine Ronaghan told jurors Hernandez said her boyfriend beat and shot her. She said Hernandez’s statements about how she was shot were consistent with a single gunshot wound with an entry and an exit wound. No major organs were struck by the bullet, which she said entered above the scapula inferior to Hernandez’s neck on the left side and exited from her midline left of her spine, 3-4 inches below the entrance wound.

She said the trajectory of the entry and exit wounds were inconsistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, even on accident. She said in her 28 years as a doctor, she had never seen a gunshot like the one Hernandez suffered to be self inflicted.

“To be self inflicted that would require an amount of flexibility I'm not sure your wrist would have,” she said.

Jurors were also shown a video of Dobbins’ interview with a Lubbock police detective. During the interview, Dobbins initially denied shooting Hernandez. However, he later admitted to shooting her.

Jurors were also presented an unaddressed letter confiscated from Dobbins’ cell in which he appeared to instruct Hernandez to deny anything happened to her if she was called to testify in court. The letter also suggested she “plead the fifth.”

However, jurors heard a jail phone call between Dobbins and Hernandez, in which the defendant referenced another letter in which he wrote “no witness, no case.”

Jurors deliberated for about an hour before returning with their verdict finding Dobbins guilty of shooting Hernandez.

During the punishment phase of the trial, prosecutors presented jurors with Dobbins’ criminal history, which includes a deadly conduct conviction in 2008 for shooting at a woman in Amarillo. He was sentenced to four years in prison for that offense in exchange for a guilty plea.

A Lubbock County jailer told jurors Dobbins was involved in a fight during which he dislocated another inmate’s jaw. The jailer told jurors Dobbins wanted the man out of his cell.

He was also seen on video stomping on another inmate, dislocating his shoulder.

Defense attorneys called on Dobbins’ mother, who told jurors she and her husband raised their son to be a good person.

Defense attorney Travis Sandoval asked jurors not to send his client, who has children, to prison for a long time. He said his client was not a wild, deranged beast, but a human being that has an ability to learn from his mistakes.

“That's a real human being regardless of what you determine,” he said. “You have to accept that reality.”

He said his client has already been punished for his prior cases and their sentence should focus on the charge for which they convicted him.

Sandoval declined to comment after the trial.

Prosecutor Cara Landers said after the trial that it wasn’t uncommon in cases involving domestic violence for a victim to change their statements in court.

She told jurors Dobbins’ actions at the jail showed he posed a threat to the community.

“That's who he is,” she said. “If he doesn’t get his way people are going to get hurt.”

Prosecutor Greg Jerman told jurors that Dobbins earned a prison sentence between 40-50 years.

“He's a violent individual,” he said. “There's just no way around it. We need to focus on protection, we need to focus on the best interest of society at this point.”

Landers said after the trial that she believed the jury’s sentence achieves the goal of protecting the community from Dobbins.

“That sends a message to the community that if you're gonna engage in this type of behavior you can’t be around other people until society feels you are no longer going to be a threat,” she said.