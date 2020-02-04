Austin police are searching for a suspect they say shot through an apartment door and injured a woman last month in East Austin.

Officers responded to Elm Ridge Apartments at 1190 Airport Blvd., just south of East 12th Street, on Jan. 10 around 11:36 p.m.

A person knocked on a door at the apartment complex that night, police said. A child asked who was at the door, but did not open the door, police said.

Then the woman came to the door and asked who was there. That is when she was shot through the door, police said. Multiple children were near the door when the shooting happened.

The shooter left the area and the woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

"Footage from the complex shows many people in the parking lot at the time of the shooting" police said, and investigators are requesting help from anyone who may have seen or heard anything.

Anyone with more information on the shooting can call detectives at 512-974-5245 or 512-974-4463.

Tips can also be submitted in the Austin PD app or the Crime Stoppers app. Crime Stoppers can also be reached by calling 512-472-8477.