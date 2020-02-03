As I look back at our most recent winter break just a few short weeks ago, I cannot help but get a bit sentimental. For the past eight and a half years, my family and I have called Lake Travis and this amazing school district our home. During that time, I have been fortunate to work alongside some of the most outstanding people in my entire professional career. The time spent with my family and friends during the 2019 holidays was indeed special. However, I also realized just how much I will miss my LT family, as days prior to the break, I informed the Lake Travis school board of my plans to retire this coming summer. My last day in the office will be around the end of June 2020.

To say it has been an honor and a privilege to work in the Lake Travis school district would be an understatement. When I retire this summer, I will have spent 37 years of my life in public education. I cannot think of a better place for me to conclude my career. The only plans my wife Karen and I have are to travel, sleep past 6 a.m., and spend more time with our parents, children, Will and Julia, and our extended family. I am thankful for my career, am proud of the work and the friends I have made along the way and retire with a full and grateful heart.

I so appreciate my time at the Lake Travis school district and for the treatment my family and I received in this community. I am proud that my son will always be a member of the Lake Travis High School class of 2014. This district has a long history of excellence, and I know that will continue. This is a testament to the quality of the Lake Travis staff, the students we serve, and the support of our families and the community who are Lake Travis. Thank you for allowing me to serve as your superintendent.

As I begin my transition towards retirement, our school board has begun its search for a new superintendent. On Jan. 22, trustees voted to engage Thompson & Horton LLP as a consultant to assist the board with the search process. The firm is led by veteran school attorney David Thompson and former superintendent and Texas Commissioner of Education Dr. Mike Moses who have had experience in conducting executive searches and recruiting superintendents since 1999. As part of the agreement, Thompson & Horton will actively solicit and contact qualified individuals and encourage them to apply for the position. The position will also be advertised through publications and on websites of state and potentially national organizations such as the Texas Association of School Administrators, the American Association of School Administrators and TexasISD.org.

The firm will also assist the school board in soliciting input from local stakeholders, including administrators, teachers, students, parents, business officials, representatives of faith-based organizations and other opinion leaders. These individuals will meet in focus groups, and the consultants will share all feedback received with the school board. Additional community input will be gathered online and shared with trustees. The process ensures that constituents and opinion leaders have an opportunity to provide input into the search for a new superintendent. The firm simply acts as the conduit and helps interpret information collected back to the board.

Following the application deadline and community input, the search firm will meet with the board to share the names of individuals who have expressed an interest in the position and arrange for candidate interviews. First and second round interviews are tentatively scheduled to occur in April, with a finalist expected to be named later that month. By state law, school districts must wait 21 days before offering an employment contract to the finalist. That said, the board is expected to approve an employee contact for the finalist in May. If all steps occur as scheduled, the new superintendent will begin his or her official tenure on July 1.

The consultants will be in frequent contact with the school board throughout the entire process. As the search firm that helped recruit me to Lake Travis, I have the utmost confidence in the search process to be conducted by Thompson & Horton. The firm’s extensive experience, coupled with their personal relationships with key educational entities and organizations throughout Texas, will help guide our school board through the process of selecting our district’s next superintendent. In the meantime, we have a busy spring ahead and I look forward to the successful conclusion of another outstanding school year for the Lake Travis school district.

Additional resources regarding our superintendent search are available on our district’s website at ltisdschools.org.

Brad Lancaster is the superintendent of the Lake Travis school district.