Dublin resident Bob Stuth-Wade captured top honors last weekend as the 22nd annual Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit opened in Brownwood. The Dorothy Mayes Best of Show Award comes with a $1,000 cash prize. Juror Randy Hall, an art professor at Angelo State University, praised his work “Of a Feather.”

Hall said in this work the mystery may never be solved, nor a conclusive interpretation achieved.

“But the visual experience is a collective one, established by the artist and completed by the viewer,” he said.

This marks the third consecutive year he has won Best of Show at this exhibit, with different jurors and different artworks each year.

The 2020 exhibit presented by the Arts Council of Brownwood features 91 pieces of art and continues daily through Feb. 15 at the Depot Civic and Cultural Center.

Admission is free.