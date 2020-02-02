So, what happens next? For the 3rd time in American history, House Democrats have managed to impeach America’s 45th President. Speaker Pelosi had hinted she wanted the impeachment trial to be over and done with before the Christmas holidays. And, she got it done! It happened on December 18. History was made! Thanks to some “behind-closed-door” meetings with a “ghost” whistleblower and a few other “unbiased” witnesses, Adam Schiff’s impeachment hearing got fired up. For the whole world to see, Schiff brought in some hard hitters. Those same witnesses managed to recollect “nothing” but hearsay. Mr. Nadler then brought in four constitutional attorneys to his own hearing. Between Schiff and Nadler, they dug up enough “lame” evidence to convince Speaker Pelosi to have the impeachment vote. Was she satisfied with the findings? The House would make history. Pelosi knew she had enough votes to impeach Trump. Were they really doing the country a tremendous favor in trying to preserve “their” integrity of the Constitution? “Impeached!” But then, something happened. Where was the paperwork?

Two weeks into 2020, and the Senate had yet to see the impeachment articles. Maybe it had all been just a hoax. There’s a saying, “It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.” America braced itself for the Senate trial. With all the accusations over the Russia collusion, the Mueller Report, and the Zelensky phone call, maybe it was all because the Clinton dynasty had finally come to a halt. But what did Obama know about all of this? After all, millions expected Hillary to win 2016. Many still wonder how Hillary managed to steal the presidential nomination from Bernie Sanders in 2016. What major part did others play during Hillary’s 2016 campaign? Did Hillary actually pay millions to Fusion GPS to do opposition research (spying) on Trump? What role did Hillary play in the Steele Dossier and FISA Warrant? What laws were broken during her failed campaign? Many questions are still yet to be answered to get to the truth. Did she inadvertently change the direction of her own party?

William Barr came in and replaced AG Jeff Sessions. I wonder how far along are AG Barr and Mr. Durham in their investigations into this huge mess that has hounded Washington since before the 2016 presidential election? Durham was basically hired to “investigate the investigators”. The corruption by the high echelons that was taking place in the FBI is slowly coming to an end. Answers, subpoenas and warrants will be coming soon. Many who lost their jobs are keeping quiet. Still, President Trump continues to move forward regardless of all the lies and distractions surrounding the White House, his cabinet and his impeachment trial.

News outlets give President Trump credit for nothing. He is blasted on the news in just about everything. Still, he seems to be keeping his promises to the American people. By picking Gorsuch and Kavanaugh to the SCOTUS, Trump truly wanted to protect the Constitution. By building the wall, he wanted to keep illegal drugs and felons out of the country. By killing ISIS leader, al-Baghdadi and then, Soleimani, America and the world was supposed to feel a sigh of relief. After all, how many Americans had already died because of them. But instead of praising Trump like they praised the killings of Saddam Hussein and bin Laden, Democrats praised Soleimani. But pro-American Iranians thanked Trump! An American contractor was murdered. In Iraq, a US Embassy was attacked. The military was immediately deployed. Lives were saved. No Americans were killed. Benghazi did not have the same outcome. Trump gave Iran an ultimatum. Iran backed down.

New Democrats have seemingly taken charge of the Democratic Party. “In with the new, out with the old!” Billions for this and billions for that! The New Green Deal and climate change are their hottest topics. Free Medicare for all! Doing away with ICE and the 2nd Amendment are their main talking points. Impeachment is their goal!

Then again, what do I know? I believe many Americans are somehow seeing the real truth behind all the lies coming from Washington Democrats. How many Americans are raving mad over Trump’s huge numbers in the stock market, jobs, unemployment and the economy? America is the envy of the world! When will the news media give Trump credit for anything? How many Democrats are truly seeing themselves as Socialists in this great country we live in? Can America survive the policies of a Socialist agenda? Countries have already proven its failure. How many Democrats are probably thinking about changing parties? How many are voicing their disgust to their representatives? How long will it take for Pelosi to realize she was wrong all along? Is the end of her political career just around the corner? Democrat or Socialist? I say, fix it before it’s too late! Who can beat Trump in 2020? Trump is the first president to ever attend the “March for Life” rally in Washington DC. Every life does count! Scripture says that right is right, and left is wrong. I agree! I’m sticking to the right!

Joe Gonzalez is a regular contributor to the A-J’s opinion pages. He lives in Lubbock County.