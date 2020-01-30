A body found in Lake Travis Thursday morning has been identified as 53-year-old boater Tommy Eady, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said.

Texas Game Wardens received a report Wednesday at 11 a.m. that Eady was last seen near the Grelle Recreation Area in the western end of Lake Travis in Burnet County.

The area is in Spicewood near Krause Springs.

Wardens and other law enforcement officials used boats, side-scan sonar, a K9 and an unmanned aircraft system to search for Eady.

Searchers found Eady’s body using side-scan sonar on Thursday around 10:30 a.m. He was found in 15 feet of water near his Jon boat by the Grelle Recreation Area.

An autopsy has been ordered by the Burnet County Justice of the Peace, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said.