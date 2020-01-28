Tuesday forecast for Austin: You may need an umbrella, Central Texas!

A 70% chance of rain will last throughout the day, bringing up to a tenth of an inch of rainfall to the Austin area, the National Weather Service said. It was already raining around 5 a.m., and chances for showers and thunderstorms will last until noon, forecasters said.

Cloudy skies will become mostly sunny during the day with temperatures expected to hit a high near 68 degrees, the weather service said.

Southeast winds blowing 5 to 15 mph will become west-northwest in the afternoon.

Rain chances will dissipate by the evening. Skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will decrease to a low around 41 degrees, forecasters said.

Northwest winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph at night.

Wednesday will be dry and sunny before more rain chances Thursday and Friday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 59. North-northwest winds will be blowing 5 to 15 mph. Increasing clouds at night with a low around 40.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain, mostly after noon, and a high near 53. Cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 42.

Friday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 58. Mostly clear at night with a low around 39.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 68. Mostly clear at night with a low around 44.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 74. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 50.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 74.