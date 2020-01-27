The area around the former Reese Air Force Base was one of eight locations chosen in the country for an upcoming PFAS exposure assessment.

Residents in the targeted area east of the former base are being asked to participate in a study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR).

The residents will have their blood and urine tested, and will fill out questionnaires related to water and other potential means of exposure. Environmental samples will also be taken from some participants’ households.

What the study hopes to learn is the levels of PFAS - an abbreviation for several man made chemicals - found in the blood and urine of people who drank the water containing the chemical, as well as the range of PFAS levels in the tested community and the environmental factors that might affect PFAS levels.

This information should be made public in several years.

What local residents won’t learn from this study is if PFAS levels in someone’s blood or urine can make them sick or if a health condition was caused by PFAS exposure. Members of the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry say the actual health impact is being studied elsewhere, and will be further studied further down the road.

However the results from those studies won’t come out for many more years.

“The march of science takes time, unfortunately,” Christopher Rey, Associate Director at ATSDR, told the group of citizens living around Reese. “We at ATSDR feel a sense of urgency. We work with communities every day, we hear it from you. People want to know, have I been exposed, what’s my exposure level, and is this going to cause me health problems in the future? We’re working to answer those questions. But the march of science takes time.”

Residents around the base gathered in the cafeteria at Terra Vista Middle School Wednesday evening to hear about the exposure assessment. There was a table for volunteers to sign up, and a constant line of people waited to do so.

Rey said the turnout in Lubbock was the highest he’d seen so far. There’s been several public meetings hosted by the U.S. Air Force for residents around Reese to be updated on their water situation, and residents have always wanted answers about health concerns.

The community talks of neighbors dying young, animals getting sick for no reason and doctors saying they have the health of someone twice their age. Residents only theorize that it’s linked to PFAS levels.

According to previous stories in the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, the Air Force previously stated that groundwater at sites around the former Reese Air Force Base were found to have high levels of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, often referred to as PFAS, contained in a foam used since 1970 by the Air Force to extinguish fires.

PFAS are man-made chemicals that resist heat, water and oil. The chemical is used in some household items such as nonstick pots and pans and stain-resistant carpets and fabrics, and large quantities seeped into the groundwater after years of use.

Rey said almost everyone has some PFAS in their body because of household items, the concern is just how much.

The Air Force has installed water treatment systems in the households in the tested area and have given out bottled water, but the levels of exposure and the health impact hasn’t been fully studied.

Rachel Rogers, an environmental health scientist who leads ATSDR’s work on PFAS, said potential health effects aren’t well understood. But she said there is evidence that PFAS could impact health.

Rogers said at the meeting that animals exposed to high levels of PFAS have shown changes in the function of their liver, thyroid and pancreas. In humans, she said studies have shown PFAS exposure could interfere with the body’s hormones, increase cholesterol, impact the immune system and increase the risk of some cancers.

“More research in this area is needed,” Rogers said. “It’s needed to help scientists fully understand how PFAS affect human health... This study is an incredibly important first step in that direction.”

She said the challenge is there are different types of PFAS chemicals, and only a small amount have been studied at all.

ATSDR is looking for hundreds of participants in this study. When it’s complete, individual results will be sent to participants and ATSDR will complete a full analysis describing its findings.

Only individuals living in the sampling area and using groundwater will be in the study. Nobody getting water from the City of Lubbock will be in the study since the city has different water sources.

Citizens living in the targeted area, but who didn’t attend the meeting last week, will be contacted by ATSDR.