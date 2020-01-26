A-J Media

The Assembly Club, which was formed in 1931 in Lubbock as the Assembly Dance Club, honored 18 young men and women earlier this month in its annual introduction of students to the public in a formal dinner and dance.

The honorees are the sons and daughters, and sometimes the grandchildren, of members of the Assembly Club.

They include the following:

Jackson Day Arnold, son of Kim and James Arnold. He is a senior at Monterey High School.

Ellyn Caroline Brashear, daughter of Jennifer and Robert Brashear. She is a senior at All Saints Episcopal High School.

Hillary Ann Burris, daughter of Kendra and Scott Burris. She is a senior at Coronado High School.

James Raymond Cone IV, son of Kim and Jim Cone and grandson of club members Jane and Jim Cone. He is a senior at Coronado High School.

Aspen Jewel Fenter, daughter of Tracy and John Fenter and granddaughter of club members Kathy and James Gilbreath. She is a senior at Lubbock-Cooper High School.

Colby Creed Flathers, son of Clay Flathers and Ms. Lisa Flathers and Kerry Wimberly, step father. He is a senior at Coronado High School.

Luke Carl Foster, son of Carla and David Foster. He is a senior at Frenship High School.

Zach David Foster, son of Carla and David Foster. He is a senior at Lubbock-Christian High School.

Ann Marie Kinnison, daughter of Dr. Jane Rowley and Randal Kinnison. She attends Coronado High School.

Claire Elizabeth Lansdell, daughter of Kendra and Jeff Lansdell. She is a senior at Coronado High School.

James Malcolm Latour, son of Patty and Jonathan Latour. He is a senior at Lubbock High School.

Elizabeth Jean Lewis, daughter of Leigh and Dan Lewis. She is a senior at Lubbock High School.

Parker James Lipetska, son of Dawn and Jason Lipetska. He is a senior at Monterey High School.

Ella Elizabeth Moran, daughter of Carla and Brad Moran. She is a senior at All-Saints Episcopal High School.

Marlowe Ryan Morrison, daughter of Cindy and Todd Morrison and granddaughter of club member Betty Wall and the late Richard Wall. She is a senior at Tulsa Union High School.

Marion Sanford IV, son of Cheryl and Rion Sanford and grandson of Kay and Douglas Marion Sanford. He is a senior at Coronado High School.

Mallie Margaret Sargent, daughter of Misty and Chad Sargent. She is a senior at Frenship High School.

Bryan Ross Smitherman, son of Tony Bryan Smitherman and the late Lisa Smitherman. He is a senior at Lubbock High School.