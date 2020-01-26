



The Amarillo Police Department recognized Corporal Logan McFarland for its weekly Feather in Your Cap Friday honors.

On Dec. 16, McFarland was backing up Officer Ricky Matthews on a traffic stop in the area of NW 7/Hughes. A male subject walked up and made contact with the officers; APD said this is not typical behavior, when officers have a vehicle stopped. The man gave McFarland his name and birthdate, and the corporal checked to see if the subject had any outstanding warrants.

The male subject ended up being wanted for two probation violation warrants: one for sex offense duty to register life/annually and the other for sex offender’s duty to register with previous conviction, APD said. The man also had three local traffic warrants. He was placed under arrest.

When officers make an arrest, the person is always searched. During this search, 11 different identifying items belonging to 10 other people were found in this man’s possession. At that point, McFarland charged the man with the on-view charge of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information more than 10 / less than 50 items. The man was booked without incident into the Potter County Jail.

Because this type of situation doesn’t happen that often, Cpl. McFarland could’ve just talked to the guy and sent him on his way, APD said. But, something about the contact made McFarland realize there was more to it: “Who knows how much money and headaches and problems were prevented by this stop and finding the identifying information this man had in his possession, which belonged to several other citizens of our community,” APD wrote. “Thank you to Cpl. McFarland for your dedication to making Amarillo a safer place to live, work and play!”