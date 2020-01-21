Tuesday forecast for Austin: Happy Tuesday to us, Central Texas! The day will be pretty pleasant before showers move into the area at night, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be partly sunny throughout the day with a high near 60 degrees, the weather service said.

The high is right around normal — usually, temperatures on Jan. 21 in Austin peak at 62 degrees, according to climate data.

Nighttime will see a 90% chance of rain, bringing up to a quarter of an inch of rainfall, and a chilly low of 44 degrees, forecasters said. Showers are most likely after midnight.

Chances for rain will extend into Wednesday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: High near 56 with a 90% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy at night with a 60% chance of rain and a low around 49.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 65. Mostly clear at night with a low around 41.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 63. Mostly clear at night with a low around 41.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 65. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 48.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 68. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 49.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 70.