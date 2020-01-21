BUDA

City OKs changes

to pet registration

The Buda City Council has approved changes to the pet registration ordinance.

Instead of a yearly pet registration, Animal Control has moved to a lifetime pet registration. Currently, there is no cost to register a pet through Sept. 30.

All animals older than 4 months must be implanted with a microchip and registered with the city of Buda. License and registration may be obtained at Buda Police Department, 405 E. Loop St., Building 200, or at bit.ly/3aeUaUD.

To register a dog or cat, they must have current rabies vaccinations and an implanted microchip. Buda residents can obtain a microchip for free by scheduling an appointment with animal control at bit.ly/35X7Yjw. Pet owners must resubmit proof of rabies vaccination within two weeks of the date of expiration.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Registration is open

for Cupid’s Undie Run

Cupid’s Undie Run will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 8 at Buford’s, 700 W. Sixth St., to raise awareness of neurofibromatosis.

The run is about 1 mile and takes place in the middle of a party. Participants will run in their underwear to support those affected by neurofibromatosis and are encouraged to keep it PG-13. Those not wanting to run in their underwear can try out a costume, tutu or a onesie.

Registration is $40.

For information: my.cupids.org/cur/city/austin.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Groups to provide

vocational scholarships

The Williamson County Farm Bureau and Texas State Technical College announced they have finalized an agreement for vocational scholarships for Williamson County Farm Bureau members.

The Farm Bureau will provide $5,000 for vocational scholarships for Williamson County youths whose families are members of bureau. The Texas State Technical College Foundation will match the funds resulting in $10,000 per year in scholarships. The scholarships can be used for vocational training at any of the seven college campuses.

For more information on the scholarship program: 512-759-5669; michael.smith@tstc.edu.

American-Statesman staff