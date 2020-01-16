Stephenville Health Clinic opened its doors this week on the Northwest Loop.

“[Eastland Health Clinic] has been on its own for almost seven years now under Julie Stewart,” said Sydney McFadden, office manager. “We’ve modeled our business and how we will train our future staff after Julie’s clinic and strive to provide the best patient care.”

Renee Feemster and Julie Stewart are the providers and the overseeing physician is Dr. Brudnak.

McFadden said that Stephenville Health Clinic takes all insurance types, has great pay rates and the staff is always going to put the patients’ needs first.

“Our providers don’t know if a patient has insurance or what kind of insurance they have. They don’t care about any of that; they are only focused on the patient and their needs,” she said. “They just want to provide the best care to every patient and I think that’s really what sticks out from any other clinic is our patient care.”

Their healthcare services include sick visits like the flu or common cold; acute needs like sprains, wart removals and skin tag removals; well child visits; chronic illnesses like high blood pressure, diabetes and thyroid issues; weight management and weight loss; mental health issues; and basic gynecological exams such as pap smears, yearly exams and birth control consultation.

Walk-ins are also welcome.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday and is closed for lunch from 12 –1 p.m.

“We hope to build long lasting relationships with all of our patients and we are very excited to expand to the Stephenville area,” McFadden said.

For more information, call 254-968-0411 or visit stephenvillehc.com.