A Bastrop County grand jury indicted nine people this month, including an Elgin man who was shot by a deputy after attempting to run over his wife, according to court documents.

Billy Lloyd was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to elderly charges in connection to an incident in October, when the Bastrop County sheriff’s office received several reports of Lloyd driving a pickup and attempting to chase down and run over his wife along Upper Elgin Road, near the couple’s home.

When a deputy responded to the incident and found Lloyd in his driveway near his truck, he began giving Lloyd orders, which Lloyd ignored, police have said.

Lloyd then reached inside his truck and pulled out a rifle, prompting the deputy — who was the only officer on the scene at that time — to shoot Lloyd once in his upper leg, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy then arrested Lloyd and placed him in restraints, despite Lloyd’s efforts to resist, the sheriff’s office said. Lloyd was then taken to an Austin hospital for his gunshot wound, where he remained overnight before being booked into the Bastorp County jail. His bail was set at $1 million.

Lloyd’s wife, who is at least 65 years old, was found in a neighbor’s home where she sought protection from Lloyd. She was taken to a hospital and released shortly thereafter, police said.

An indictment is a formal accusation of a felony that is delivered by a grand jury after considering evidence that is presented by a prosecutor. It is not a verdict of guilt.

This month, the grand jury also indicted:

• Jacob Baker for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Enmanuel Cruz for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.

• Shane Fellers for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Samantha Isaacks for evading arrest or detention with vehicle.

• Jeramey Johnson for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Keyshean Moore for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

• Keith Pennington for unlicensed carrying of a weapon to prohibited places.

• Kyle Price for unauthorized use of a vehicle.