In conjunction with instructors from Republic EMS, Surepoint Emergency Center is offering a free CPR class for ages eight and older at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23.

The course teaches adult, child and infant CPR skills - with hands only and giving breaths - AED and choking skills (Heimlich).

Kathy Morgan, marketing coordinator with Surepoint, said that knowing how to perform CPR is a necessary skill to have in case of an emergency.

"There are accidents and injuries that happen every single day in everyone's normal life and this is good to have because this is a free class and it’s free education. Hopefully no one ever has to use it, but they could save a life,” she said.

The class is certified by the American Heart Association and is usually offered one to two times a month with each class lasting about two hours.

Once the class is completed, an individual will receive a link to download an ecard, which is good for two years.

Refreshments and snacks will be served and children under the age of 16 will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Surepoint Emergency Centers offers monthly free CPR courses in seven other locations besides Stephenville, including Azle, Denton, Corpus Christi, Fort Worth, Pantego, and Weatherford, and in 2019 alone, Surepoint certified 900 people in CPR.

“We want people to take the class and get certified so if they need it, then they can use it," Morgan said.

Starting next month, Surepoint will offer a first aid class that will teach the basics of first aid, cover topics on medical, injury and environmental emergencies and instruct individuals on how to prevent illness and injury.

Surepoint also offers private CPR classes for businesses and organizations.

For more information, visit https://www.surepoint-er.com/classes-and-events/.