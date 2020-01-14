As a pediatrician, I ask a lot of questions.

"Does your child wear a helmet when they ride their bicycle?"

"Are they eating plenty of vegetables?"

"Has everyone in the home had their flu shot?"

Questions that help me understand my patients’ short- and long-term health risks. This spring I’ll be asking a new question. One that might be more important than anything else I ask this decade when it comes to health outcomes for kids.

"Have you filled out the census?"

The census is coming up in April. We only get one shot at this every ten years. And when it comes to kids, we tend to blow it.

Historically, kids are dramatically undercounted. This is especially true for children under five years of age, poor children, children of color, kids that live in immigrant families, or in homes where English is not spoken. In 2010, by some estimates, we failed to count more than 2 million children.

Despite this, the Texas Legislature has not allotted any funding to ensure our population is counted.

In addition to political representation and community planning, funding for Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) is determined by census data.

Medicaid and CHIP have dramatically improved healthcare access for children in the U.S. Recently we have seen a drop in healthcare coverage for children in Texas, after decades of progress. Undercounting and subsequent underfunding could have dire consequences for kids and their families over the next decade.

Healthcare is only one subset of the programs at risk of losing funding if we do not get these counts right.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Title I, IDEA Special Education, Head Start, foster care, school lunches, and child care programs are all funded based on the census.

Every day, I see the direct, life-changing impact these programs have on the health and well-being of my patients. But it doesn’t take medical training to understand that access to healthcare, education and basic nutrition greatly improves health outcomes.

Why are kids missed?

Many people do not fill out the census, and those that do are often filling it out wrong.

In talking to my patients, I’ve come to understand that an important obstacle is fear. Despite the fact that census data is protected, many families, particularly those in homes with immigrant family members that are undocumented, fear repercussions of counting the children living in their home. Recent discussion regarding the addition of a citizenship question to the census as well as proposed changes to the public charge rule, have families more hesitant than in the past.

Another major obstacle in getting an accurate count is a lack of understanding that all kids in the home should be counted. This includes newborns (even those still in the hospital), kids that are not biologically related to the adults in the home, kids that live with grandparents or other family members, and kids born in other countries. Every child should be included.

While undercounting impacts all children, the communities with kids most at risk of being undercounted are also those who could most benefit from the resources that will be lost.

So what can we do about it?

If you have kids, if you know kids, or if you just like kids, make sure you and everyone you know is filling out the census.

Heck, even if you don't like kids, we need to get this right. The health and well-being of our state over the next decade depends on it.

So even if you are not a pediatrician, before Census Day on April 1, let’s all start asking the question, "Have you filled out the census?"

Gambill is a pediatrician working in Austin.