WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Volunteers sought

for Day of Service

United Way of Williamson County is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 20 as part of its Martin Luther King Day of Service.

There will be projects available in Cedar Park, Georgetown, Leander, Liberty Hill Round Rock and Taylor.

In the event of inclement weather, United Way will notify participants by email, social media or text regarding the cancellation of affected projects or the entire event if necessary.

To register: bit.ly/39ZFOr4.

EAST AUSTIN

Children to compete

in MLK oratory Thursday

The MLK Children’s Oratory Competition, sponsored by Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, Google Fiber and Child Inc., will take place as part of the Austin Area Heritage Council’s annual Martin Luther King Community Celebration.

The contest will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the George Washington Carver Museum’s Boyd Vance Theatre, 1165 Angelina St.

Oratory finalists will compete in a five-minute speech based on the theme: “If Dr. King were alive, what would you discuss with him in creating change in America which would halt the evils of racism, hatred, inequality and social injustice happening to the people in our country today and how would you do it?”

The young speakers will compete by delivering personally written speeches commemorating King’s legacy of peace and unity. First-, second- and third-place winners to receive a cash award.

SAN MARCOS

Meeting on Tuesday

about Sunset Acres

The city of San Marcos Engineering and Capital Improvements staff will host a neighborhood meeting on proposed improvements to the Sunset Acres subdivision.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Mendez Elementary School cafeteria, 1805 Peter Garza Drive.

During the meeting, a presentation will be given and attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions.

This neighborhood project includes drainage improvements to address localized flooding that occurs in the area, and water and wastewater utility improvements. The project scope also includes addressing traffic flows on Broadway Street and other neighborhood road issues.

SMITHVILLE

Do trail work Saturday

at Buescher State Park

A volunteer work day will be offered from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Buescher State Park, 100 Park Road 1E.

Attendees can volunteer to improve the park. Participants should bring work gloves, loppers or handsaws and water bottles and wear closed-toed shoes. Volunteers receive free entrance to the park.

To register: madalyn.miller@tpwd.texas.gov.

American-Statesman staff