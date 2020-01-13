10:15 a.m. update: A dense fog advisory for Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Hays and Caldwell counties has been extended to 11 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Monday forecast for Austin: Happy Monday, Central Texas! The work week will start off foggy, according to the National Weather Service.

A dense fog advisory for Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Hays and Caldwell counties is in effect until 10 a.m., the weather service said. Patchy drizzle will accompany the fog in some areas.

Forecasters said drivers should slow down, use headlights and leave room in between vehicles while driving during the advisory as visibility will be low.

Skies will be cloudy during the day as temperatures rise to a high near 68 degrees, forecasters said. Fog will clear out of the area by 1 p.m., according to the weather service.

Skies will be cloudy at night and the low temperature will be around 58 degrees.

After 10 p.m., some areas could see fog return, forecasters said.

Fog is expected Tuesday morning, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Dense fog before 8 a.m. and then partly sunny with a high near 76. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 65.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a high near 77. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain after 7 p.m. and a low around 63.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain after 7 a.m. and a high near 74. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 63.

Friday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 75. South winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 51.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 64. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 39.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 56.