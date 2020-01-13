Interstate 35 (Hays County): The northbound left lane will be closed between Robert S. Light Boulevard and the Travis County line from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane approaching Posey Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between York Creek Road and Posey Road from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. Northbound Exits No. 199 (Posey Road) and No. 200 (Centerpoint Road) will be closed through November. Traffic can use Exit 196 for York Creek Road and follow the frontage road.

Interstate 35 (Travis County): Reduced to one lane in each direction between U.S. 183 and Little Walnut Creek (Hermitage Dr.) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The right two lanes will be closed in both directions between U.S. 183 and U.S. 290 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and the Southbound Exit 238B for U.S. 290/RM 2222/SS 69 and northbound exit No. 240 for U.S. 183 North will also be closed. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Blackson Avenue and U.S. 183 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The northbound left lane will be closed between the Hays County line and Onion Creek from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The northbound left lane will be closed between Onion Creek and Brandt Road from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. The northbound left lane will be closed between Brandt and Boggy Creek roads from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): The northbound left lane will be closed between RM 2338-Williams Drive from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between Old Settlers and University boulevards until further notice.

U.S. 183: The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between Norwood Park Drive and Clock Tower Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly until Friday. The southbound Cameron Road exit will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and the left lane on the frontage road will also be closed in this area. The northbound right lane will be closed at the entrance ramp before Interstate 35 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and the entrance ramp from Cameron Road will also be closed. The southbound exit to southbound Interstate 35 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; use Interstate 35 North exit and follow the frontage road. Watch for work crews in and around the Loop 360 bridge from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday; no lanes expected to be closed. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Interstate 35 and Gessner Drive until July 30.

U.S. 290: The westbound main lanes and frontage road will be closed as needed across Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; detour to the frontage road and follow the signs to continue west. The eastbound right lane will be closed under Loop 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the entrance ramp under Loop 1 will also be closed.

Texas 71: The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until Aug. 12.

Texas 130: Alternating closures for southbound Exits No. 436 to Parmer Lane and No. 437 to U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; watch for signs for detours. Southbound Exit No. 439 to Blue Bluff Road and the right lane between U.S. 290 and Blue Bluff Road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; detour using other exits. Northbound Exit 437 for U.S. 290 and multiple main lanes between Blue Bluff Road and U.S. 290 will be closed as needed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The southbound frontage road will be closed as needed between Parmer Lane and U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Southbound Exit No. 436 to Parmer Lane will be closed as needed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Texas 138: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car between U.S. 183 and Texas 195 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Locations may change daily.

Loop 111 (Airport Boulevard): No northbound access to/from northbound U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via U.S. 183 north to next turnaround.

RM 967: Police will direct traffic at FM 1626 from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

FM 972: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car as needed between County Road 239 and Texas 95 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays with Saturday closures possible until further notice.

FM 1626: Police will direct traffic at RM 967 from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

RM 2222: The westbound right lane will be closed approaching Paradox Cove Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just east of U.S. 183 through March.

Cameron Road: Reduced to one lane controlled by flaggers at Texas 130 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through March. Detour via Walker or Ponca streets.

Eastgate Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Hergotz Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via Thompson Lane.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm and Gardner roads.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover.

Old Gregg Lane: Closed between Howard Lane and Painted Sunset Way until March 19.

Posey Road: One lane traffic control with flaggers between northbound Interstate 35 and Coffee Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Smith Road: Closed at the west side of U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Vargas Road: Closed west of U.S. 183 through March.