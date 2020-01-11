By Lisa Ferguson

Prosper Press

About two dozen Prosper residents attended a meeting Jan. 8 to share their ideas and opinions about the potential design and future use of open spaces in what is called the Old Town area.

The Downtown Open Space Public Input Meeting was the first of two events held this week at Town Council Chambers, during which resident feedback was collected.

The second meeting Jan. 9 focused on Prosper’s Hike and Bike Trail Master Plan.

Learning more about the types of amenities that residents want downtown is important, said Dudley Raymond, Prosper’s director of parks and recreation.

“There’s a lot of people that live in the area, a lot of people (who) have a connection with downtown,” he explained. The town is “trying to understand … what it is they desire to be able to have a vital downtown that works, that can support the businesses, support the residents.”

Ultimately, downtown opens spaces are “for the residents who live in this area,” Raymond explained. “It’s for people that are in this area trying to have something that they’ll enjoy, that they’ll use. … It’s for the people to make their lives better, to make it an enjoyable place for them. So getting their input is vital” and will assist town officials in making “the right choices” for the area.

For the meeting, easels were placed throughout council chambers. Renderings of potential streetscapes and other elements were displayed, which may serve as a template for redesigning the open spaces.

Residents were given small stickers, which they were directed to adhere photos of potential scenarios and amenities that they may wish to see implemented in the future.

Attendees were also encouraged to write suggestions for lifestyle activities they’d like available in downtown for children and teens, young families and seniors as well as employees who may work in the area. Among the responses were walking paths and spaces where people can sit and socialize.

Raymond said a budget for the project has not been finalized, nor is there a timeline in place for work to begin on the transformation of open spaces downtown.

“I’m not sure when exactly when we’ll get the plan finished up and move forward,” he said. “It may be long term. It may be five, 10 years before some of these different pieces of the puzzle come into play and work out.”

Barbara Nugent attended the meeting. She relocated from Southern California to Prosper 18 months ago.

Although her previous city also boasted an “old-town” area, “It never got developed,” she said. “They didn’t have any starting point, they didn’t fund it, they didn’t think about connecting paths and walking through it, and people didn’t spend time down there.”

Nugent frequently visits McKinney’s historic downtown area and said she’d like to see Prosper implement a similar concept.

“Maybe not as many shops, but people playing volleyball in the park or things like that,” she said. “We could have a garden in an area (and) people could volunteer their time and work together. … It’s something to bring people downtown and get to know each other. I’d like it to be a neighborhood.”