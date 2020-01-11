25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Speaker Newt Gingrich fired his choice for House historian Monday night after learning she chaired a 1986 review panel that complained a Holocaust course failed to present Nazi and Ku Klux Klan views.

50 years ago:

MARIETTA, Ohio - At least 36 patients, most of them in theirs 80s or 90s, were killed Friday night as fire raced through a nursing home in this southeastern Ohio city, police said.

75 years ago:

Glider training is “on the way out” at South Plains Army Air Field and within approximately one month’s time that station will either be abandoned or put to some other use by the U.S. Army Air Forces.

100 years ago:

A mass meeting in the interest of cotton growers will be held in Dallas at the City Hall Auditorium on January 27th under the call of the Texas Division of the American Cotton Association.