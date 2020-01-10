Austin police are searching for a man they say tried to pull a woman into his car early Friday.

The woman was jogging south on Escarpment Boulevard near the road’s intersection with Hillside Terrace Drive in Southwest Austin at 5:05 a.m. The area is just south Mills Elementary School.

A man, who was described as being in his mid-40s or 50s, pulled up next to the woman in a dark-colored car, police said.

The man got out of his vehicle and talked with the woman before grabbing her and trying to get her into the car, police said.

The woman fought off the man and he left in his vehicle.

Police are looking for the man and the vehicle, which was last seen heading west on U.S. 290 a few minutes after the incident.

The man, who spoke with an accent, had black hair that was short on the side and longer on top.