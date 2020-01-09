BUDA

Parts of Main Street

to close for construction

Main Street between Ash and Peach streets in Buda is expected to close due to ongoing construction beginning at 8 p.m. Friday and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

The closure includes the intersection of Main Street and RM 967. Construction will occur overnight and through the weekend. In the event of inclement weather, plans are subject to change.

The project will create turn lanes and through lanes to address traffic flow, reconfigure sidewalks and striping for enhanced pedestrian safety and relocate traffic signal poles.

Southbound Main Street traffic will detour to San Antonio Street and then to San Marcos Street, where motorists can then turn west onto RM 967 or continue to Peach Street to return to Main Street.

Northbound Main Street traffic will detour to Peach Street and then to San Marcos Street, where motorists can then turn west onto RM 967 or continue toward San Antonio Street and back onto Main Street.

EAST AUSTIN

Drip irrigation taught

at Saturday workshop

The Travis County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office will host a drip irrigation workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Freedom Home Baptist Church, 3405 Oak Springs Drive.

Attendees can install a drip irrigation system at the Freedom Home Baptist Church vegetable garden. Tips on types of layouts, plant placement and system maintenance are included.

The event is rain or shine. Attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately and bring work gloves, safety glasses and water. No experience necessary.

To register: bit.ly/35vv28I.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Juvenile Probation office

hosts recruiting expo

The Travis County Juvenile Probation Department, 2515 S. Congress Ave., will host an officer engagement and recruiting expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Attendees can meet with hiring representatives on-site. Applicants must be at least 21, have a valid driver’s license and a high school diploma or higher.

For information: juvprob-hr@traviscountytx.gov.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Register for 8-week

mental health program

The Central Texas affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will offer a free, eight-week program titled "Family-to-Family" for family members of adults who have a mental health diagnosis.

Classes will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays from Jan. 23-March 12 at Integral Care, 1700 S. Lamar Blvd.

The peer-led classes can help family members understand and support those living with a mental health diagnosis while maintaining their own well-being. Registration due by Friday.

To register: namicentraltx.org/f2f.

