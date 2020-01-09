Glen Rose residents Pam Hespe-Wall and 23-year-old daughter Ayla Wall have managed to turn their creativity and love of art into a business.

Ayla has been an artist her entire life and two years ago Pam created a business for her daughter as a way to sell her art.

“I began arting with Ayla because I needed something to do and fell in love with art ever since,” Pam said. “The whole business began as Ayla’s Art and has turned into this beautiful thing we call Serendipity Art and Gifts. Serendipity turned me into an artist.”

They create canvas paintings, tie dye shirts and hats, necklaces and trees of life, but their biggest seller is dream catchers.

“YouTube is our friend and we have taught ourselves tons of stuff and are hooked on new things constantly,” Pam said.

Ayla said what makes their business unique is their “diversity and commitment to our customers for original, unique and beautiful art.”

“Nothing looks the same or is made the same. Each order is done by hand just for that customer,” she said.

“We strive for [original art]. It brings return customers and it's the thing they love the most. Original, high quality art made with love,” Pam said.

In just two years, their small business has grown. They now have almost 700 likes on Facebook and hope to earn more.

Most of their contacts are made through social media or in person, but they’ve also participated in craft shows.

“We hope to open Serendipity Artisan Mall and feature other artists and our work as well in the future and offer different classes in all sorts of art forms. We feel passionate about that. The arts are being forgotten,” Pam said.

To view their art or place an order, go to Serendipity Art and Gifts Facebook page or join their Facebook group, Serendipity Place, which Ayla describes as a place for others to share positive vibes and good feelings.

“I would like to add our thanks and love to this community for their support. We have been blessed and are so thankful to live in such a great place with amazing folks,” Pam added.