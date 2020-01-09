A dozen people have now pleaded guilty to fraud charges related to financial wrongdoing at Reagor Dykes Auto Group.

Mistry Canady, the twelfth person, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in an Amarillo court on Dec. 30. Canady faces up to five years in prison and more than $27 million in fines and restitution. She is scheduled to be sentenced in May, according to court documents.

Canady was hired by the auto group in 2010 and most recently worked as the office manager at Spike Dykes Ford in Lamesa.

Canady and seven others have pleaded guilty to wire fraud for electronically submitting fraudulent flooring requests to Ford Motor Credit Co.

Four former accounting employees have pleaded guilty to bank fraud charges for a check-kiting scheme.

Sentencing hearings for the former employees begin later this month in Amarillo.

Former Chief Financial Officer Shane Smith was scheduled to appear at a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, but the hearing was rescheduled for an unspecified date. This is the second time the hearing has been moved. Smith pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in June 2019.