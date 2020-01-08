Ready to kickoff a new decade?! Well, if your last decade was anything like ours, we know your answer is a resounding, "Yes!". As we welcome the 2020's, we want to make sure we continue to provide you with colorful and informative food reviews on everything from classics burger joints to upscale fine dining and everything in between. So, dear readers, here we go.

Last week, after ringing in the new year and partaking in all the traditional holiday meals, we decided it was time to get back to food basics.

*via text*

Gaby: You want to meet somewhere?

Trisha: Yup! Starved and ready to try the newly opened brick and mortar version of one of our favorite food trucks.

Gaby: Oooohhh, yeah! Driving that way already.

Trisha: See you in a few! *smiley emoticon*

In case you haven't guessed yet, we were hurriedly (but cautiously, of course) making our way to Build A Burger in Edinburg, Texas. If you ever had the pleasure of dining on a Build A Burger from their original food truck, you know it isn’t your "average burger". These burgers are made with fresh, 100% ground chuck, never frozen, and prepared from scratch just the way you want it. Yes, you get to create your very own dream burger and, now, you can dine in their new restaurant!

If you're not feeling all that inspired by your own imagination, choose from any of the many tasty options Build A Burger has created for you: Mexican Burger-single meat, ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, mayonnaise & egg; Jalapeno Popper Burger-single meat, Monterrey Jack cheese, made from scratch jalapeno poppers, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise; Hot Cheeto Burger-single meat burger, topped with hot Cheetos, pickles, American cheese, plus nacho cheese and so many more.

Need some Keto-friendly burgers? Build A Burger has got you covered with their keto-friendly burger. It only has 5 grams of net carbs but is 100% delicious! We should know, that was one of the three different burgers we tried. As usual, when entertaining the needs of our beloved foodie companion, one of the burgers had to be grilled chicken. We were not disappointed with any of our choices and made sure to initially appease our hunger with some cheesy Mozzarella sticks. Of course, we shared a basket of fries. What kind of amateur eaters do you think we are? *wink* As a matter of fact, if you're feeling a bit more adventurous than we were on that given day, try their Boomin Firecracker Fries and share your thoughts with us. We'd love to hear back from you!

Oh, just in case you were wondering, Build A Burger has some kid-friendly options and also offers catering, Build A Burger on-site or delivery via GRUBHUB.

Build A Burger is located at 3601 S Business Hwy 281, Edinburg, Texas 78539. Their hours of operation are Sunday through Wednesday from 11:00 a.m.- 10:00 p.m. and Thursday-Saturday from 11:00 a.m.- 11:00 p.m. For more information, you can reach them at (956) 624-3708. Visit their website at buildaburger.net and follow them on their social media platforms for more information and their latest and greatest on menu options.

Gaby Jones and Trisha Watts work hand-in-hand with the service industry. Jones is in charge of craft and imported beer for L&F Distributors-South Texas and Watts is a freelance writer specializing in the marketing of the service industry. Each week they will have a new adventure and provide an opinion on multiple locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley. They can be reached at dishin.it.956@gmail.com.