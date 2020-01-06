25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - If a package arrives smelling like shoe polish or almonds, call the police to open it, U.S. marshals recommend in a list of security tips they are hand delivering to every abortion clinic in the nation.

50 years ago:

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. - President Nixon completed all the major decisions on his new budget Saturday and hinted he may have to ask Congress for more taxes.

75 years ago:

A police training school for members of the Lubbock police department, other local law enforcement officers and peace officers of other sections of the South Plains will be conducted here beginning Thursday, it was announced Saturday by Chief of Police Don Reader.

100 years ago:

Sheep prices today were the highest of the season. Hogs sold above $15 for the first time since early in November.