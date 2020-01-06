During Tuesday's regular meeting the Amarillo City Council is expected to consider awarding a $3,477,858 contract to Plains Builders for the construction of Fire Station #5. Officials noted the project, which is slated for 3200 S. Washington St., is bond funded as authorized in the November 2016 Proposition 2 election.

Amarillo Fire Department officials announced last month Fire Station No. 5 fire crews would be temporarily relocated to the old Fire Station No. 9 at 3445 S. Western St., adding during the temporary relocation of the crews there would be no lapse in coverage and noted the neighborhoods surrounding Firehouse #5 would be covered by crews from other surrounding stations."

Firehouse No. 5 is one of three new fire stations funded by Proposition 2, officials said. The AFD said via the recent process of becoming an Accredited Fire Department the department analyzed data and trends to assist with the placement and order of relocating and rebuilding firehouses.

The agenda item summary indicates the current Fire Station No. 5 was built in 1953, with the new construction transforming the site to a two-company station with three truck bays, a two story living area and 15,794 total square feet of space.

In November the AFD unveiled Fire Station No. 9 at 2015 Paramount Blvd, which officials said, along with Fire Station No. 3, was built in conjunction with the Proposition 2 initiative.

Officials said emergencies in the northern part of the district, specifically near l-40 between Western and Georgia streets, tended to experience longer response times, noting during the fire department's accreditation process it was determined Fire Station No. 9 should be moved north and east of the former 34th and S. Western St. location to better serve the district.

“Upgrading fire stations is a win for the city and the community - so I’m all for it,” Amarillo resident Justin Aaron said. “When you can take a facility built in the 1950s off the books, it only enhances the fire department’s ability to do its job. I don’t mind tax dollars going to worthwhile projects like that.”