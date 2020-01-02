For the last several years, Sumer Khan has had to make the difficult decision of putting school before her faith.

As a Muslim, she observes Ramadan, the month of fasting that ends with Eid al-Fitr, a festival marked by communal prayer, charity, gift giving and celebratory meals. But unlike students who celebrate Christmas and other Christian holidays, Khan doesn’t even get a break from homework during Eid.

The Eanes school district plans to change that next year.

Last month, the school board approved its district calendar for the next two years, which includes 10 days marked as “no homework” nights to coincide with religious and cultural holidays observed by non-Christian families. Some of the dates are half days.

Deputy Superintendent Jeff Arnett said district officials put together a committee of parents, teachers, community members and campus leaders to determine some of the holidays families observe.

“We are not as diverse as some other school districts, but we respect our families and their traditions,” Arnett said. “We heard from many of them that it was time to honor some of those holidays in some small way.”

Khan said that over the last few years, Ramadan and Eid, which shift each year on the Islamic lunar calendar, have fallen right around the time high school students are taking AP tests.

In elementary school, she said, she would miss a day of school to celebrate Eid with her family. Now, as a junior at Westlake High School, she said she can’t afford to miss an exam or homework, especially as she prepares for college and the entrance exams needed to apply.

“My parents won’t let me miss school for a religious holiday because they don’t want me to fall behind,” she said. “I don’t really like that. … It can be hard for people that do practice (different religions) to be away from their families during a celebration.”

Sang McDonnell, a calendar committee member, said she helped create a spreadsheet of holidays that included 43 religious and cultural observances, including days from Muslim, Hindu, Jewish and Buddhist traditions.

“I am really proud that the district is taking this leap and being so inclusive of all these faiths,” said McDonnell, who is Christian. “I love that our district is starting to recognize the diversity of our community and honoring those religions.”

The new calendar includes no homework days for the Jewish High Holy Days of Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur as well as Passover; Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights; Eid al-Fitr; and Chinese New Year, Arnett said.

“These are the main ones that we wanted to better understand, and we wanted to honor those holidays in our calendar,” he said. “They are not specifically noted in our calendar, but with just those half days or no homework nights we hope will make it easier for families to honor those holidays.”

Rabbi Neil Blumofe, of Congregation Agudas Achim in northwest Austin, praised the district for recognizing the diversity of Eanes students. The effort will not only benefit non-Christian families, he said, but will help the larger community to appreciate the varied traditions of classmates and friends.

“It’s not just something for the minority population,” he said. “It’s something that will build a stronger Eanes school district.”

Jeff Newburg said he is grateful the district took non-Christian holidays into consideration. All three of his children have attended Eanes schools, and he said each year another layer of complexity is added to the mix of school, extracurricular activities and faith.

He said Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, and Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, which includes a full day of fasting and intense prayer, are eight days apart in the fall — the height of high school football season.

“I think there just needs to be a level of reasonableness on everyone's part,” Newburg said. “Certain things you just have to work around. Friday night in Texas means football, and families just have to deal with that however they choose to.”

Arnett said there are hundreds of holidays associated with various religions, and the district is unable to observe all of them. But the district does provide excused absences for students who miss school for religious reasons.

“We hope to be consistent with our message and love collaborating with parents, and if we can improve, we love doing that,” Arnett said. “It has been very affirming and rewarding to learn from families how we can do a better job of honoring their traditions in our calendar.”