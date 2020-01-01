Two people are dead and a shooter is at large after a fight that ended in gunfire early New Year’s morning at a Depot Entertainment District night club.

At approximately 1:52 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of shots fired at Level Nightclub in the 1900 block of Buddy Holly Avenue, according to Lubbock police Capt. Ray Mendoza.

Upon arrival, officers located 17-year-old Garyontae Shephard in the street in front of the nightclub and Dedrick Traylor, 24, inside the nightclub.

Both had suffered gunshot wounds and were taken by EMS to University Medical Center where they later died.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to the scene and began their investigation, according to Mendoza.

Investigators believe Traylor and an unidentified person had a physical altercation inside the club when the person pulled a firearm and shot him.

Shephard was seen running from the scene when he was shot. There were no other victims. The shooter has not been located and police have not released the person’s identity or description. It was not immediately clear how the men knew each other or what prompted the fight.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.