Update: The Austin police SWAT team ended their hours-long standoff at an East Austin home overnight after finding no one inside, according to officials.

The standoff ended around 2:30 a.m. Monday after the person police were looking for was not found after a full search of the apartment building on the 5800 block of Techni Center Drive, authorities said.

The police watch commander reached at 7:28 a.m. Monday said the issue was "resolved," but offered no further information.

SWAT CALLOUT FINAL UPDATE: initial reports indicated suspect was still inside. After a diligent search by SWAT of the subj apt bldg, the suspect was not located and remains at large. Units are clearing the scene but will still be present for awhile longer as they clear. - PIO10

— Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) December 30, 2019

Earlier: Austin police are negotiating with a man who has barricaded himself in an East Austin apartment.

Police said they originally responded to the complex in the 5800 block of Techni Center Drive near Tannehill Lane for a domestic situation earlier this evening.

Police have a man contained to one apartment but they have not been able to make contact with him.

Residents are being allowed to walk into the complex but no one is driving in or out. Police do not believe the public to be in danger.

This story is developing; check back for updates.