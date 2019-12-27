Glen Rose High School freshman Stone Wickline earned sixth place in the International Mini Bull Riders Association (IMBA) world finals in Las Vegas that took place during the National Finals Rodeo early last month.

What started out as a curiosity at 12 years old eventually turned into a passion for Wickline as he participated in several rodeos that led to him competing in the Texas Youth Bull Riders Association and the Cowboy Youth Bull Riders buckle series.

Wickline described the Las Vegas experience as “wild.”

“It’s a really big accomplishment to me, but I’m always wanting more,” he said. “I want to win big. I'm still proud of myself, but I still have things that I need to work on to be the best.”

For his success in the world finals, Wickline received a check for just under $1,000.

In 2020, he plans to win Rookie of the Year in high school rodeo, qualify for the Junior American Rodeo and qualify for the IMBA again to go back to Vegas.

“I gotta work. I gotta keep trying, work on what I need to work on to get better and improve what I'm doing,” he added.

Wickline's long-term goal is to earn a college degree and start riding professionally as soon as possible.