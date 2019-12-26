A Chicago police officer who experienced traumatic brain injuries in a vehicle crash more than 30 years ago is spending Christmas in the city, his first visit home since 2003.

Jim Crowley's police squad car was hit by a drunk driver in 1987 in a crash that killed another police officer, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.

Crowley uses a wheelchair and has required extensive care at facilities nationwide, including in San Marcos, Texas, where he currently lives. His sister, Beth Carter, said it was her mission this year to bring him to Chicago for the holiday.

She raised funds, rented a vehicle and drove him to Chicago.

"I feel like someone special," said Crowley, whose speech is limited.

His sister hopes he returns and lives in Chicago permanently.